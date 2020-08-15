Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Receives $29.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

