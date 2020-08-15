-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

