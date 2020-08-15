Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.68

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.68 and traded as low as $43.05. Card Factory shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 362,953 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Card Factory from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.16).

Get Card Factory alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $147.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.91.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.