Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Price Target at $0.75

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.75.

SNSS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNSS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

