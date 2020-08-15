Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Price Target at $0.75

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.75.

SNSS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNSS stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Purple Innovation
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Purple Innovation
Cerecor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Cerecor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report