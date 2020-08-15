Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.39). Propetro reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.94 million. Propetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Propetro stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.27. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

