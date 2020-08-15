Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 85.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

