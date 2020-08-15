Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

ATNM opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

