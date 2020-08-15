Canaccord Genuity Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75.

