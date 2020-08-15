Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Barclays raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

