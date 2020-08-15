-$0.51 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 229,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

