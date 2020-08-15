$0.36 EPS Expected for CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. CNX Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

