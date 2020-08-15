Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.32). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 292,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

