$0.42 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.