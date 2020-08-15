Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cielo in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

