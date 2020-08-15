Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cielo in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

