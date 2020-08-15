Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cielo stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Cielo has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

