Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVASF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cielo in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cielo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cielo has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cielo stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Cielo has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

About Cielo

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Cielo (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Cielo Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Cielo Rating Reiterated by Barclays
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $26.00
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
ASOS PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
