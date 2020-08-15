ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to $26.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

