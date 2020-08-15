ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.50 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ATSAF opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

