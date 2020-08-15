ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATSAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $15.14 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

