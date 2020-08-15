ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Investec upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ASOMY opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.86 and a beta of 3.94. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

