Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

