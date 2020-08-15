HC Wainwright Boosts Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Price Target to $2.00

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

