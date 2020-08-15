HC Wainwright Boosts Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Price Target to $2.00

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cielo Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Cielo Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Cielo Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Cielo Rating Reiterated by Barclays
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $26.00
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $26.00
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
ATS Automation Tooling Systems PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada
ASOS PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
ASOS PLC/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report