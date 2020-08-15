A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

