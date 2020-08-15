A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

