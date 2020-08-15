AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

