AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AGEAS/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. AGEAS/S has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.83.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

