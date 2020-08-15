Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.