Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76.
In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after acquiring an additional 674,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
