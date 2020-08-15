ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $5.01. ARC Resources shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 26,101 shares traded.

AETUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.