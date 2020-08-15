PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.37. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1,338 shares.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

