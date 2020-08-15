Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 43,714,653 shares changing hands.

About Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

