Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

MOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 17,405.97% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

