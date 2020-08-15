Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $7.94. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 218 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

