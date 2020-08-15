Obseva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OBSV. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

OBSV opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Obseva by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 345.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 63.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 189.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

