Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.06

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.06 and traded as high as $180.00. Devro shares last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 216,893 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.33%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Conagra Brands Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group
Conagra Brands Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group
ARC Resources Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90
ARC Resources Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90
PrairieSky Royalty Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39
PrairieSky Royalty Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39
Indoor Harvest Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Indoor Harvest Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.94
Ishrs Edg Msci Mn Vol Cd Inx Unt Etf Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.94
Motus GI Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Motus GI Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report