Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.06

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.06 and traded as high as $180.00. Devro shares last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 216,893 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.33%.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

