Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.62

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf (TSE:XMI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and traded as high as $34.86. Ishr Edg Msci Mn Vl Eafe Inx Unt Etf shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 1,045 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.90.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

