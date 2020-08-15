Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZUL. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 301.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Azul by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

