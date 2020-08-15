Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

