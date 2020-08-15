International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 534,357 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

