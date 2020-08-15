Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSEARCA:DBV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and traded as high as $23.75. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 1,622 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (the Fund) is an index tracking fund and does not utilize any trading system, whether discretionary, systematic or otherwise. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

