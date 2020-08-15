Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Shares of Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Challenger Acquisitions shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,000,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $379,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

Challenger Acquisitions Company Profile (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

