Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf (TSE:ZDM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf (TSE:ZDM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as high as $20.50. Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 9,798 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.87.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Azul
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Azul
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59
Challenger Acquisitions Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Challenger Acquisitions Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20
Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report