Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Buy

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 27,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,604.00. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

