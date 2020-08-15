Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.12

Shares of Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and traded as high as $72.00. Purplebricks Group shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 3,155,005 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PURP. Peel Hunt raised shares of Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.27.

In other Purplebricks Group news, insider Adrian Blair purchased 97,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,514.88 ($64,733.80). Also, insider Simon Downing purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £285,000 ($372,597.73).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.