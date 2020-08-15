Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.35

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $17.87. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 261,872 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

