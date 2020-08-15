Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.35

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and traded as high as $17.87. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 261,872 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Azul
Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Azul
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.59
Challenger Acquisitions Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Challenger Acquisitions Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13
Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20
Bmo Msci Eafe Hedged Cad Index Etf Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.20


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report