Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

CVGI stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

