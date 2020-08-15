Provexis (LON:PXS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Provexis plc (LON:PXS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.78. Provexis shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,496,760 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

Provexis Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

