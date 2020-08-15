Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

