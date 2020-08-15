Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

DBD stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.18. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,341 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.