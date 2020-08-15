Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Buy

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCO CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $49.47 on Thursday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.51.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $331.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

