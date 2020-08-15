Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGR. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

EIGR stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

