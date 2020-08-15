Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.76

Shares of Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and traded as high as $41.27. Sprott shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 92,575 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

